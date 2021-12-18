Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.49

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$61.49 and last traded at C$61.05, with a volume of 90908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$18.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total transaction of C$687,688.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,044.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.