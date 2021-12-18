Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DISA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $12,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565,095 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

