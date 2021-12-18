Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,538,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.28 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.