Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 107,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

