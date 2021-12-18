Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $58,712.50 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DLR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,898. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

