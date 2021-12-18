DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.6%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.19. 11,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 207,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DICE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

