Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.09 ($22.57).

ETR:DEQ opened at €14.50 ($16.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $895.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($24.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

