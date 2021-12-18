Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

