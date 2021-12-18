Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

