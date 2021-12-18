Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,492,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

