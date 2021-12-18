Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.