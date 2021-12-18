Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 173.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

