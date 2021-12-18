Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

