DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,559 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

