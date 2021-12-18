DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

