DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $972,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,043,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

