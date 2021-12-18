DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

