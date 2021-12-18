Deeper Network Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $114.19 million and $2.21 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.35 or 0.08363919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.68 or 1.00396381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

