Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

