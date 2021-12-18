David M. Clapper Purchases 25,000 Shares of Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Stock

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Minerva Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

