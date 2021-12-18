Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.26 or 0.00278262 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $204.44 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,483,284 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

