Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY22 guidance to $7.35-7.60 EPS.

DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

