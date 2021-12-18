Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 269.74 ($3.56), with a volume of 152940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,068 ($14.11).

Specifically, insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.77), for a total transaction of £130,927.30 ($173,024.05). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total transaction of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41 shares of company stock valued at $44,934 and have sold 821,640 shares valued at $878,929,111.

The stock has a market capitalization of £567.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 568 ($7.51) dividend. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

