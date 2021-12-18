Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 269.74 ($3.56), with a volume of 152940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,068 ($14.11).
Specifically, insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.77), for a total transaction of £130,927.30 ($173,024.05). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total transaction of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41 shares of company stock valued at $44,934 and have sold 821,640 shares valued at $878,929,111.
The stock has a market capitalization of £567.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.02.
Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
