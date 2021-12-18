DAD Price Tops $0.20 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $96.56 million and approximately $47.45 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

