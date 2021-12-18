DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $902.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

