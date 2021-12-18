CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $75.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.64 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $290.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $306.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.97 billion to $307.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.36. 9,409,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.