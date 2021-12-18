CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVD. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.00 ($70.79).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €60.62 ($68.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.78. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($81.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 506.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

