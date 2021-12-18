CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $4.84 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 776,340,586 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

