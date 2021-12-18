Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $18,700.92 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,393,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

