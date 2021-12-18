Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

