Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of CRON opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

