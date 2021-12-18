Critical Contrast: Dalrada (DFCO) and Its Competitors

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -45.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 9.58

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dalrada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1005 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.17% -4.61% 7.06%

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

