Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

