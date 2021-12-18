Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

