Crewe Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average is $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.