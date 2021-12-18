CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 6,111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF remained flat at $$1.82 during trading on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

