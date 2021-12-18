Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.