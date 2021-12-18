Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $294.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,250 shares of company stock worth $143,142,805 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

