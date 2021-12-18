Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 6.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

