Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 960 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

