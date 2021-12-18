Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

