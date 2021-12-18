Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,036.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $445.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.