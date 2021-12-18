Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,874 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

