Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of COOL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 50,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,569. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

