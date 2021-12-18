Contrasting EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EzFill and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $817.11 million 0.29 $14.63 million $3.25 6.17

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EzFill and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 6.45% 55.25% 14.75%

Summary

Lazydays beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping. Lazydays Holdings was founded on July 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Seffner, FL.

