Contrasting Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) & Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 12.95% 23.50% 13.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bird Global and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fox Factory has a consensus price target of $156.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Bird Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bird Global and Fox Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory $890.55 million 7.51 $90.67 million $3.73 42.60

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Bird Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of the World. The company was founded on December 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, GA.

