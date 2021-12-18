Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.05 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Constellation has a total market cap of $186.05 million and $1.06 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

