Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $83.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.