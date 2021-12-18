Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

CFLT stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,748. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,172 shares of company stock worth $129,684,549 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.