Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Computershare has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

